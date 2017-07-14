Revellers run in front of Miura's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, July 14, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls.
Revellers run in front of Miura's fighting bulls during the running of the bulls at the San Fermin Festival, in Pamplona, northern Spain, Friday, July 14, 2017. Revellers from around the world flock to Pamplona every year to take part in the eight days of the running of the bulls. Alvaro Barrientos AP Photo
Nation & World

July 14, 2017

Spain's running of the bulls: 6 runners injured on final day

The Associated Press
PAMPLONA, Spain

Medical officials in Spain say that the bull run on the final day of the San Fermin festival has left six people injured. But no gorings have been reported.

The run in the northern city of Pamplona was the fastest this year. Bulls from Seville's Miura cattle ranch completed the 930-yard (850-meter) course through narrow, cobbled streets in two minutes, 10 seconds.

Navarra Hospital Dr. Jon Arizeta said Friday that one of the six runners suffered serious injuries to the head and back. Others were also hurt in the head and face. At least one had a broken arm.

Most people are hurt in falls or by being trampled on by bulls.

This year, seven people have been gored in the nine-day fiesta popularized by Nobel Literature laureate Ernest Hemingway.

