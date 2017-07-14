Nation & World

July 14, 2017 1:07 AM

Troops foil attack on Pakistan army camp, 2 soldiers wounded

By MUNIR AHMED Associated Press
ISLAMABAD

Pakistani security officials say two suicide bombers have attacked a military camp in northwest Pakistan, triggering a shootout in which the attackers were killed and two soldiers wounded.

The officials said the attack took place Friday morning. One of the attackers detonated his suicide vest and the other was killed by snipers deployed at the camp in the Khyber tribal region bordering Afghanistan.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to talk to media.

No army spokesman was immediately available for comment.

Asad Mansoor, a spokesman for the Jamaat-ul-Ahrar militant group, in a statement claimed responsibility but he gave no further details.

Pakistani security forces have carried out several offenses against Pakistani Taliban and other militant groups in Khyber but violence has continued.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 5:01

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault
Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 1:02

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi
Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:12

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

View More Video