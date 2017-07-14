UN considers new base in South Sudan's troubled Yei region

United Nations Peacekeepers drive in a truck in Yei, South Sudan, Thursday, July 13, 2017. The United Nations says it is considering putting a peacekeeping base in South Sudan's troubled Yei region, the first such expansion since civil war began in 2013. The peacekeeping mission's chief says Yei has "gone through a nightmare." Since fighting spread to the city a year ago, 70 percent of the population has fled. Sam Mednick AP Photo