China media: Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo 'led astray by West'

People walk by an image of Chinese Nobel Peace Prize laureate Liu Xiaobo shown on a large screen as a TV news reports Liu's death in Tokyo, Friday, July 14, 2017. World leaders and human rights advocates expressed sorrow and anger over the death of Liu, who died Thursday, July 13 in police custody while being treated for advanced liver cancer in prison. The words on the screen, top, "Liu Xiaobo passed away. " Koji Sasahara AP Photo