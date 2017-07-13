AP News in Brief at 12:04 a.m. EDT

New Senate GOP health care bill teeters on the brink
WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leaders unveiled a new health care bill Thursday in their increasingly desperate effort to deliver on seven years of promises to repeal and replace "Obamacare." They immediately lost two key votes, leaving none to spare as the party's own divisions put its top campaign pledge in serious jeopardy.
President Donald Trump declared a day earlier that failure would make him "very angry" and that he would blame Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky.
But talking with reporters aboard Air Force One en route to France, Trump also acknowledged the challenges lawmakers face.
"I'd say the only thing more difficult than peace between Israel and the Palestinians is health care," Trump said. "But I think we're going to have something that's really good and that people are going to like."
The reworked bill McConnell presented to fellow Republicans aims to win conservatives' support by letting insurers sell low-cost, skimpy policies. At the same time, he seeks to placate hesitant moderates by adding billions to combat opioid abuse and help consumers with skyrocketing insurance costs.
___
Trump: Son's Russia meeting 'standard campaign practice'
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump on Thursday defended his son's meeting with a Russian lawyer, characterizing it as standard campaign practice and maintaining that "nothing happened" as a result of the June 2016 sit-down.
The remarks in Paris during a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron came even though Trump's own FBI pick has said the authorities should be alerted to requests for such meetings during a campaign and even after Donald Trump Jr. said he would rethink his own conduct in agreeing to the gathering in the first place.
"I think from a practical standpoint most people would've taken that meeting. It's called opposition research, or even research into your opponent," Trump said.
Trump Jr. released emails this week from 2016 in which he appeared eager to accept information from the Russian government that could have damaged Hillary Clinton's campaign. The emails were sent ahead of a Trump Tower meeting with a Russian lawyer that Trump's former campaign manager, Paul Manafort, and Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, also attended.
Asked about the meeting Thursday, Trump said "politics is not the nicest business in the world" and that it's standard for candidates to welcome negative information about an opponent. In this case, he added, "nothing happened from the meeting, zero happened from the meeting."
___
10 Things to Know for Friday
Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about Friday:
1. CONFESSION IN KILLING OF FOUR MISSING PENNSYLVANIA MEN
A person with firsthand knowledge of a drug dealer's confession to murdering four missing Pennsylvania men says they were killed separately after buying marijuana and their bodies were burned at a farm.
2. WHAT'S IN NEW VERSION OF GOP HEALTH BILL
Senate Republican leaders unveil a new health care bill to let insurers sell bare-bones coverage and maintain some taxes on the wealthy. It immediately lost two key votes, leaving the GOP none to spare.
___
AP source: Man killed 4 men, burned bodies at family's farm
DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (AP) — A drug dealer has confessed to selling four young men marijuana before killing them and burning their bodies at his family's farm, a person with firsthand knowledge of his confession said Thursday.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to publicly discuss details of the case. The person said a co-conspirator was involved in the shooting deaths of three of the men, who had been reported missing.
The details were provided after one of Cosmo DiNardo's lawyers said Thursday that DiNardo had confessed to murdering the missing men, who included a Maryland college student, and had told investigators where their bodies were.
DiNardo, 20, agreed to plead guilty to four first-degree murder counts, attorney Paul Lang said outside court, where DiNardo had met with investigators.
"I'm sorry," a shackled DiNardo said as he left the Doylestown courthouse.
___
Trump, Macron look past differences on Paris climate pact
PARIS (AP) — President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron set aside lingering differences on climate change during their meeting in France on Thursday, asserting that it shouldn't prevent them from working together toward a post-war roadmap for Syria and to enhance Mideast security.
Trump, standing alongside Macron at a news conference, said the two nations have "occasional disagreements" but that would not disrupt a friendship that dates back to the American Revolution. He remained non-committal about the United States eventually rejoining the global climate agreement that bears Paris' name, telling Macron, "if it happens that will be wonderful, and if it doesn't that will be OK too."
Macron acknowledged sharp differences on the Paris climate pact but said the two leaders could find other areas of cooperation. "Should that have an impact on the discussions we're having on all other topics? No, absolutely not," he said.
Trump arrived in the French capital on Thursday for a whirlwind, 36-hour visit to meet with Macron and tackle potential solutions to the crisis in Syria and discuss broader counterterrorism strategies before being feted at Bastille Day celebrations Friday.
The president landed in Paris amid questions about emails showing that his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., welcomed the prospect of receiving Russian government support in last year's presidential campaign between his father and Hillary Clinton.
___
Trump caught on tape complimenting Macron's wife's body
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump was captured complimenting the French president's wife's appearance Thursday as he toured a famous Paris landmark.
Video footage posted on the French government's official Facebook page showed Trump, French President Emmanuel Macron and their wives chatting after their tour of the museums at Les Invalides.
As they were saying their good-byes, Trump turned to Brigitte Macron and gestured toward her body.
"You know, you're in such good shape," Trump said, before repeating the observation to her husband. "Beautiful," he added.
Brigitte Macron was her husband's former high school teacher and their relationship has drawn international attention because of their significant age difference.
___
Gasoline thieves are out of control _ and deadly _ in Mexico
TEPEACA, Mexico (AP) — Gasoline thieves are out of control in Mexico, tapping into pipelines in broad daylight often with the support of local townsfolks and under the noses of authorities.
The growing and lucrative form of organized crime has become a blood trade with deadly shootouts, murders and deadly fireballs. Parts of central Mexico have turned into Mad Max-scapes of burned-out abandoned vehicles, vans hollowed out to hold giant tanks and trucks converted into homemade armored cars.
It is an industrial-scale operation, involving a string of villages and hamlets along pipeline routes. The government says more than 6,000 illegal pipeline taps were found in 2016 and officials have been detecting an average of about 20 taps a day this year. It estimates fuel theft costs Mexico about $1 billion a year.
___
Education official apologizes anew, this time to victims
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Education Department's top civil rights official's "flippant" remarks are raising questions about the government's commitment to fighting campus sexual violence, even as she issued her second apology in as many days for attributing 90 percent of sexual assault claims to both parties being drunk.
Candice Jackson, assistant secretary for civil rights, told victims of sexual assault meeting with Education Secretary Betsy DeVos on Thursday that she was sorry for her remarks.
"As much as I appreciate apologies, which are difficult, unfortunately, there's no way to take it back. It's out there," said Fatima Goss Graves, president of the National Women's Law Center, who attended the meeting and relayed Jackson's apology Thursday. "What's extremely important now is that they do the hard work to counter those sorts of rape myths. They need to explicitly reject them."
DeVos also met Thursday with people who say they were falsely accused and disciplined and representatives of colleges and universities to talk about the impact of stepped-up efforts by the Obama administration to enforce the law known as Title IX as it relates to sexual assault.
"We can't go back to the days when allegations were swept under the rug," DeVos said at the meeting. "And I acknowledge there was a time when women were essentially dismissed. That is not acceptable. It's clear that there are failings in this process. A system without due process protections ultimately serves no one in the end."
___
Room with a view: 2 ex- Vatican hospital officials charged
VATICAN CITY (AP) — The scandal was remarkable even by Vatican standards: The president of the "pope's hospital" for sick children had taken nearly a half-million dollars in hospital donations and used them to spruce up the penthouse apartment of the Vatican cardinal who had appointed him.
On Thursday, the Vatican tribunal indicted Giuseppe Profiti and the hospital's former treasurer on charges they illegally diverted the money, and ordered them to stand trial. The case answers a key question raised by a recent Associated Press investigation that found that the hospital's mission under Profiti's leadership had been lost and was "more aimed at profit than caring for children."
So where did the money go?
According to the indictment, at least some 422,000 euros ($481,000) in donations to the fundraising foundation of the Bambino Gesu Pediatric Hospital — popularly known as the "pope's hospital" — went instead to renovate the penthouse of Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, who retired in 2013 as the second most powerful man in the Catholic Church.
Profiti acknowledged the payment, but said it was an investment so the hospital could use Bertone's apartment, with its enormous rooftop terrace overlooking St. Peter's Basilica and the Vatican gardens below, for fundraising events to benefit sick children.
___
Jimmy Carter hospitalized while building homes in Canada
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter was treated at a hospital Thursday after becoming dehydrated while helping to build houses in Canada for Habitat for Humanity.
The 92-year-old former president known for his post-presidential humanitarian work was taken to a hospital in Winnipeg as a precaution for rehydration, spokeswoman Deanna Congileo said.
Habitat for Humanity CEO Jonathan Reckford said the former president did not appear to be in serious medical danger.
"President Carter told us he is OK and is being taken offsite for observation," Reckford said. "He encourages everyone to stay hydrated and keep building."
Carter had joined Habitat as the organization builds 150 homes for people in need in Canada to celebrate the country's 150th anniversary.
