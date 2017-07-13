Panel says lawmakers may use campaign funds on home security

FILE - In this June 14, 2017 file photo, a Capitol Hill Police officer stands his post at the entrance to the House of Representatives on Capitol Hill in Washington. U.S. Capitol Police have investigated more threats to members of Congress in the first six months of the year than in all of 2016, says the chief law enforcement official for the House, as Majority Whip Steve Scalise remains hospitalized after a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice nearly a month ago. J. Scott Applewhite, File AP Photo