Nation & World

July 13, 2017 8:05 PM

11 killed by attackers at child's birthday party in Mexico

The Associated Press
MEXICO CITY

Attackers wielding knives burst into a child's birthday party in central Mexico, stabbing and slashing to death 11 people, including two minors, authorities said Thursday.

Hidalgo state prosecutor Javier Ramiro Lara Salinas said at a news conference that the preliminary investigation suggested the attack in a house near Tizayuca, just north of Mexico City, was a "settling of scores."

Among the victims was a man with an ID identifying him as a Mexico City police officer. Lara said the home's owner had served time on a kidnapping charge in Mexico State.

Authorities received a 911 call after midnight Thursday alerting them to the killings.

Officers discovered 11 bodies — seven of them female and four male, with two minors, state authorities said. They had initially said the victims were seven men and four women. Four minors survived the attack without injuries.

None of the victims was. All were killed by knives or other cutting weapons.

The area had largely been spared the violence affecting other parts of Mexico.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 5:01

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault
Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi 1:02

Man stops to play ‘Taps’ in honor of military crash victims killed in Mississippi
Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:12

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

View More Video