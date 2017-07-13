The Latest: AP source: Man killed 4 separately, burned them

Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speaks with members of the media in New Hope, Pa., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Authorities said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim.
Men walk down a blocked off drive way, in, Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.
A woman listens to Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speak during a news conference in New Hope, Pa., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Authorities said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim.
People walk at the entrance to a blocked off drive way, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.
Investigators gather under tents as they search a property, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.
This photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office in Doylestown, Pa., shows Cosmo DiNardo, who was arrested Monday, July 10, 2017. DiNardo was arrested on a charge of possession of firearms by a person prohibited from possessing a firearm. His arrest comes as the FBI uses heavy equipment to search his family's sprawling farm property in Solebury Township during a search for four men who are missing.
Gregg Shore, First Assistant District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., walks down a driveway, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.
Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., arrives for a news conference, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.
Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speaks with members of the media, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.
A man looks up a blocked off drive way, in, Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.
A man speaks on his phone at the entrance to a blocked off driveway, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.
Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., second from right, departs from a news conference, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.
Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., second right, speaks with members of the media, Wednesday, July 12, 2017, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.
An officer walks up a blocked off drive way, in, Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.
Investigators walk up a blocked off drive way, in, Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.
Men walk up a blocked off drive way, in, Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.
An officer walks down a blocked off drive way, in Solebury, Pa., as the search continues Wednesday, July 12, 2017, for four missing young Pennsylvania men feared to be the victims of foul play.
This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on July 10, 2017, shows Jimi Tar Patrick, one of four young men who went missing last week.
This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Monday, July 10, 2017, shows Tom Meo, one of four young men who went missing last week.
This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on Monday, July 10, 2017, shows Dean Finocchiaro, one of four young men who went missing last week.
This undated photo provided by the Bucks County District Attorney's Office on July 10, 2017, shows Mark Sturgis, one of four young men who went missing last week.
Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, left at microphone, ends a press conference Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New Hope, Pa. Weintraub said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim.
Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, center, holds a press conference Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New Hope, Pa., to announce that bodies have been found on a Solebury Township farm belonging to the DiNardo family, and have identified one victim as Dean Finocchiaro. Authorities arrested the son of the property’s owners, Cosmo DiNardo, earlier on Wednesday on charges he tried to sell one of the missing men’s cars a day after he was last seen.
Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, center, holds a press conference Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New Hope, Pa., to announce that bodies have been found on a Solebury Township farm belonging to the DiNardo family, and have identified one victim as Dean Finocchiaro. Authorities arrested the son of the property’s owners, Cosmo DiNardo, earlier on Wednesday on charges he tried to sell one of the missing men’s cars a day after he was last seen.
Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub, center, holds a press conference Thursday, July 13, 2017, in New Hope, Pa., to announce that bodies have been found on a Solebury Township farm belonging to the DiNardo family, and have identified one victim as Dean Finocchiaro. Authorities arrested the son of the property’s owners, Cosmo DiNardo, earlier on Wednesday on charges he tried to sell one of the missing men’s cars a day after he was last seen.
Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speaks with members of the media in New Hope, Pa., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Weintraub said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim.
Young women listen to Matthew Weintraub, District Attorney for Bucks County, Pa., speak during a news conference in New Hope, Pa., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Authorities said they've found human remains in their search for four missing young Pennsylvania men and they can now identify one victim.
A law enforcement official escorts Cosmo DiNardo, right, to a vehicle Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Doylestown, Pa. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation.
A law enforcement official escorts Cosmo DiNardo to a vehicle Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Doylestown, Pa. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation.
A law enforcement official escorts Cosmo DiNardo to a vehicle Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Doylestown, Pa. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation.
A law enforcement official escorts Cosmo DiNardo to a vehicle Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Doylestown, Pa. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation.
In this aerial photo, investigators work under tents as they search for clues in the disappearance of four men, Thursday, July 13, 2017 in Solebury, Pa. Cosmo DiNardo, 20, a jailed man who has been the focus of an investigation into the disappearances of the four men, admitted on Thursday that he killed them and agreed to plead guilty to four murder counts, his attorney said.
In this aerial photo, investigators work under tents as they search for clues in the disappearance of four men, Thursday, July 13, 2017 in Solebury, Pa. Cosmo DiNardo, 20, a jailed man who has been the focus of an investigation into the disappearances of the four men, admitted on Thursday that he killed them and agreed to plead guilty to four murder counts, his attorney said.
A law enforcement official escorts Cosmo DiNardo to a vehicle Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Doylestown, Pa. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation.
A law enforcement official escorts Cosmo DiNardo to a vehicle Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Doylestown, Pa. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation.
Cosmo DiNardo is escorted to a vehicle while in police custody Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Doylestown, Pa. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation.
This undated photo provided by Middletown Township Police Department shows Dean Finocchiaro. Investigators found the body of Finocchiaro, one of four missing young men Wednesday, July 12, 2017, along with other human remains, buried deep in a common grave on a Pennsylvania farm.
Defense lawyers Paul Lang, left, and Michael Parlow walk from the Bucks County Courthouse in, Doylestown, Pa., Thursday, July 13, 2017. Lang, a defense attorney for Cosmo DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Lang says prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation.
Fortunato Perri, a defense attorney for Cosmo DiNardo, walks to the Bucks County Courthouse in, Doylestown, Pa., Thursday, July 13, 2017. DiNardo admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies. Prosecutors agreed to take the death penalty off the table in return for DiNardo's cooperation.
Antonio DiNardo the father of Cosmo DiNardo gets into a SUV to be driven away from a Bucks County government building Thursday, July 13, 2017, in Doylestown, Pa. Lawyer Paul Lang, a defense attorney for Cosmo DiNardo, said Thursday that his client has admitted killing the four men who went missing last week and told authorities the location of the bodies.
