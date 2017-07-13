Nation & World

July 13, 2017 9:49 AM

Jet blast at St. Maarten's seaside airport kills tourist

The Associated Press
PHILIPSBURG, St. Maarten

A New Zealand tourist has been killed by the blast from a jetliner taking off at a seaside airport in the Dutch Caribbean territory of St. Maarten, officials said Thursday.

The 57-year-old woman was knocked into a wall as she tried to cling to a fence to feel the blast on Wednesday, police spokesman Ricardo Henson said by phone. He said the woman was taken to the hospital, where she was declared dead. Her name wasn't released.

Henson said hundreds of tourists regularly ignore multiple warning signs to not stand by the fence at the Princess Juliana International Airport, which is less than 200 feet (60 meters) from the beach in the tiny territory.

"Many people come just for the thrill of this main attraction, and unfortunately this time someone lost their life," he said.

Henson said dozens have been injured in recent years by the jet blasts, but this is the first time someone has died.

"It's very dangerous," he said. "It goes on all day, every day."

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault 5:01

2 teens sought for viral video sexual assault
Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:12

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video