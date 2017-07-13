German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a joint press conference after a French-German cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday, July 13 2017. Macron and Merkel have opened the 19th annual summit between the two European countries, centered on security, defense and boosting the European project in a time of doubt.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a joint press conference after a French-German cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday, July 13 2017. Macron and Merkel have opened the 19th annual summit between the two European countries, centered on security, defense and boosting the European project in a time of doubt. Markus Schreiber AP Photo
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron attend a joint press conference after a French-German cabinet meeting at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Thursday, July 13 2017. Macron and Merkel have opened the 19th annual summit between the two European countries, centered on security, defense and boosting the European project in a time of doubt. Markus Schreiber AP Photo

Nation & World

July 13, 2017 8:09 AM

Merkel says nations must talk to Trump despite differences

The Associated Press
PARIS

German Chancellor Angela Merkel says it's important to keep talking with President Donald Trump even where there are clear differences.

Merkel said at a news conference Thursday with French President Emmanuel Macron that last week's G-20 summit showed common ground, for instance on fighting terrorism, but "we also had to name clear differences, for instance regrettably the difference on whether we need the Paris climate accord or not."

She added: "We did not paper over these differences, but nevertheless contact, the ability to speak is of course important."

Macron said Germany and France agree on the importance of close ties with the United States, despite the differences.

Trump is currently in Paris to mark Bastille Day and commemorate the 100th anniversary of the U.S. entry into World War I.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:12

Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release
Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 1:47

Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney

View More Video