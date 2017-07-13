Poland glad to face EU court over logging in ancient forest

FILE - In this March 24 , 2017 file photo, a bison stands next to fir trees that have been logged, in the Bialowieza Forest, Poland. Poland said Thursday July 13, 2017, it was glad it will have a chance to defend its logging in the pristine Bialowieza forest before a European Union court and implied that it knows better about the preservation of nature than western Europe. Adam Bohdan, File AP Photo