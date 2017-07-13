No plans to remove 'comfort women' statues in Hong Kong

This Tuesday, July 11, 2017 photo shows a pair of statues depicting World War II Japanese army sex slaves known as "comfort women" which were erected in front of Japan's consulate in the Chinese territory of Hong Kong. Activist Tsang Kin-shing says the statues were a reminder to Japan of its culpability in forcing women recruited or captured from Japan, the Korean Peninsula and elsewhere to serve in front-line brothels. He says he understood the consulate asked to have the statues removed. Hong Kong's government says police have no plans to remove a pair of statues Vincent Yu AP Photo