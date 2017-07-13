Nation & World

Indian environmental agency sets new rules to protect Ganges

The Associated Press
NEW DELHI

India's main environmental agency has banned the dumping of any kind of waste within 500 meters (yards) of the most polluted parts of the Ganges, a river considered sacred by devout Hindus.

In its order Thursday, the National Green Tribunal also asked the governments of the northern states of Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand to establish clear guidelines for religious activities performed on the banks of the river.

Even though hundreds of millions of Hindus worship the Ganges, millions of tons of garbage, chemicals and sewage make their way into the river, which emerges from a glacier in the Himalayas and makes its way through the plains of India before draining into the Bay of Bengal.

India has struggled for decades to clean and rejuvenate the river.

