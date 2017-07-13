AP Explains: How do politicians collect opposition research?

FILE- In this Sept. 26, 2016, file photo, Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appear on a monitor during the presidential debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, N.Y. Opposition research is a typically inside-the-Beltway term that has burst onto the public stage with the disclosure that President Donald Trump's eldest son was receptive to an offer from a "Russian government attorney" for dirt on Clinton during the 2016 presidential campaign. Mary Altaffer, File AP Photo