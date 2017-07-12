The Latest: FBI pick says Russia probe not a "witch hunt"

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:21 Family of inmate in coma fights his release Pause 1:47 Watch Orlando PD pull over Florida’s first African-American state attorney 0:12 Watch the release of the world's smallest rabbit in southeast Oregon 0:36 August Adolphus Busch IV released from Swansea Police Department 1:33 Donald Trump Jr. releases Russia emails 1:07 Shark attacks swimmer off Haulover Beach 1:25 Witness describes fatal KCK wreck 4:00 Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser 3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 3:52 Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

twitter email Christopher A. Wray stated that his "loyalty was to the constitution" and the law during his testimony at the nomination hearing for FBI director on Wednesday. He was grilled by senators on his ability to remain independent of the White House in investigating cases. C-SPAN

