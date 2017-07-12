Missile Wars: Where North Korea stands after ICBM launch

This image made from video of a news bulletin aired by North Korea's KRT on Tuesday, July 4, 2017, shows North Korea leader Kim Jung Un, center, applauding after the launch of a Hwasong-14 intercontinental ballistic missile

ICBM) in North Korea's northwest. Kim Jong Un has something his father and grandfather could only dream of, an intercontinental ballistic missile capable of striking the United States with a nuclear weapon. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this photo.