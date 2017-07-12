Nation & World

German police raid homes in connection with stolen gold coin

Special police units in Germany have raided several homes in Berlin in connection with a 100-kilogram (221-pound) gold coin stolen from a city museum.

Police raided the apartments early Wednesday in the city's Neukoelln neighborhood, but didn't immediately give any details on whether they found the coin or if they arrested any suspects.

The "Big Maple Leaf" coin, worth several million euros (dollars), was stolen in a spectacular heist from Berlin's Bode museum in March.

At least two burglars broke into the museum in March, using a ladder to climb to a window from elevated railway tracks. They grabbed the coin and loaded it onto a wheelbarrow.

