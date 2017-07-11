Men who stopped train attack to star in Clint Eastwood film

FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2015 file photo, Oregon National Guardsman Alek Skarlatos, left, U.S. Airman Spencer Stone, center, and Anthony Sadler attend a parade held to honor the three Americans who stopped a gunman on a Paris-bound passenger train, in Sacramento, Calif. The three Sacramento-area men who thwarted a terror attack on a French train in 2015 will play themselves in a Clint Eastwood-directed film about their heroic feat. Sadler, Skarlatos, and Stone will star in "15:17 to Paris," which began production this week. Carl Costas, File AP Photo