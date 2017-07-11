Nation & World

July 11, 2017 6:18 AM

Book of Michelle Obama photographs coming in October

The Associated Press
NEW YORK

Books of Obama photographs will be in the news this fall.

Ten Speed Press told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a collection of White House pictures of Michelle Obama is coming out Oct. 17. "Chasing Light" will feature 150 color shots by White House photographer Amanda Lucidon. The book also will include commentary by Lucidon, who in a statement issued through her publisher called the former first lady an "inspiration" and "mentor."

"Chasing Light" arrives three weeks before "Obama: An Intimate Portrait," a book of Barack Obama pictures by White House photographer Pete Souza. Souza has built a wide following on Instagram by posting shots of Obama that contrast dramatically with images from Donald Trump's administration.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain'

Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 3:52

Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain'
Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain' 3:52

Michael Parrish covers 'Never Been to Spain'
Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser 4:00

Michael Parrish Ultimate Vegas Lounge Show teaser

View More Video