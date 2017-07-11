FILE -- In this Friday June, 2, 2017 file photo Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe smiles during a youth rally in Marondera, east of Harare. Zimbabwe State media, quoting an information ministry statement, says the world's oldest head of state is in Singapore for medical reasons, prompting opposition figures to question whether the 93-year-old still has the stamina to run the country.
FILE -- In this Friday June, 2, 2017 file photo Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe smiles during a youth rally in Marondera, east of Harare. Zimbabwe State media, quoting an information ministry statement, says the world's oldest head of state is in Singapore for medical reasons, prompting opposition figures to question whether the 93-year-old still has the stamina to run the country. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi, File AP Photo

Nation & World

July 11, 2017

Mugabe in Singapore again for medical reasons amid concerns

The Associated Press
HARARE, Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe is in Singapore for medical reasons, prompting opposition figures to question whether the 93-year-old still has the stamina to run the country.

State media, quoting an information ministry statement, says the world's oldest head of state left Friday for a "routine" medical checkup and will be back in Zimbabwe later this week. This is Mugabe's third Singapore visit this year.

Mugabe had been scheduled to address a campaign rally on Friday, but organizers say that has been cancelled due to the trip.

The opposition, which has called him a "non-resident president" due to his frequent foreign travels, has expressed concern over his health, saying he should retire.

Mugabe has said he will contest next year's election, claiming he is still fit. He has been in power since 1980.

