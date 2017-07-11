Ciroc whimpers with tape round his mouth after a bullet broke his jaw, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Minneapolis police are investigating after video shows an officer shooting two dogs in the backyard of a home where he was checking on a burglary alarm.
July 11, 2017 4:42 AM

Minneapolis police investigate shooting of 2 dogs

Minneapolis police are investigating after video shows an officer shooting two dogs in the backyard of a home where he was checking on a burglary alarm.

A police report says the dogs charged at the officer. But the dogs' owner, Jennifer LeMay, questions why the dogs were shot. Footage from her backyard security camera doesn't show them charging at the officer.

The dogs, Ciroc and Rocko, survived.

The Star Tribune reports that a Minneapolis officer visited LeMay's home Sunday night to extend condolences.

In a statement Monday, Chief Janee Harteau says she's asked for internal affairs review on use of force. She says the department is reaching out to help with veterinary bills. She also says the department will implement updated mandatory training to help officers deal with dog encounters.

