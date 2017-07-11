The Latest: Iraq Shiite leader says 'terrorism' not finished

The Latest on the developments in Iraq after the prime minister declared "total victory" over the Islamic State group in Mosul (all times local):
12:35 p.m.
An Iraqi Shiite politician has warned that defeating the Islamic State group in Mosul doesn't mean that "terrorism" is finished and is urging the government to review its policies for dealing with Sunni areas of the country.
Karim al-Nouri, a senior member of Badr Organization, said on Tuesday the government "must avoid previous mistakes that led to the emergence of Daesh and work on removing fears of marginalization and terrorism affiliation in Sunni areas."
Daesh is the Arabic acronym for IS.
Al-Nouri also says he believes Iraqi security forces should stay in Mosul until the city is fully secure before handing it over to local forces. He adds the next stage should focus on intelligence efforts rather than waging military operations.
Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared "total victory" in Mosul on Monday, after a nearly nine-month-long battle with IS fighters.
___
11:20 a.m.
The U.N. human rights chief is urging Iraq's government to ensure that human rights will be respected in Mosul after the city was recaptured from the militant Islamic State group.
Zeid Ra'ad al-Hussein on Tuesday highlighted Mosul's fall as the "turning point" in the conflict against IS, but warned the group continues to subject people to "daily horrors" in its remaining strongholds such as Tal Afar and Hawijah.
He says that "horrific though the crimes of ISIL are, there is no place for vengeance." ISIL is an alternative acronym for the Islamic State group.
Zeid, who is a Jordanian prince, cited allegations of threats of collective punishment and forced evictions in Mosul by Iraqi security forces and their allies.
Zeid also cited three years of rights violations during IS' control of Mosul, including abuses like sexual slavery of women and girls that "have left deep scars on Iraqi society."
___
9:30 a.m.
Sporadic clashes are continuing in Mosul, even after Iraq declared a "total victory" over the Islamic State group in the city.
At least one airstrike hit the Old City, the scene of fierce final battles with IS, sending a plume of smoke into the air on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, Amnesty International released a report saying that the conflict in Mosul has created a "civilian catastrophe," with the extremists carrying out forced displacement, summary killings and the use of human shields
Iraq's Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi declared the "total victory" in Mosul on Monday evening — after a nearly nine-month-long battle with IS fighters.
The fight dealt a huge blow to IS' so-called territorial caliphate, but also killed thousands, left entire neighborhoods in ruins and displaced nearly 900,000 from their homes.
