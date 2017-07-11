The Latest: Iraq Shiite leader says 'terrorism' not finished

FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2016 file photo, internally displaced people flee fighting between Iraqi forces and Islamic State militants on a road in eastern Mosul, Iraq. 3,351,132 _ The number of Iraqis across the country who remained displaced by violence in the fight against IS as of June 30, according to the U.N. migration agency. As Iraqi forces have retaken territory from the militants, more than 1,952,868 people have been able to return home. Of those still displaced, the vast majority are from Nineveh province, where Mosul is located. Some 700,000 are sheltering in camps, while the rest are living with extended family or in rented housing. Felipe Dana, File AP Photo