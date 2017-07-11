Hindus continue pilgrimage in Kashmir after 7 die in attack

An Indian army soldier walks past shattered glasses of bus that was attacked in Batengoo about 50 Kilometres

31.25 miles) south Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Tuesday, July 11, 2017. Gunmen sprayed bullets on a passenger bus bringing Hindu pilgrims back from a cave shrine in Indian-controlled Kashmir on Monday, killing at least seven of them, including five women, and wounding 14 others, police said.