Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, left, and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson shakes hands before a meeting in Kiev, Sunday, July 9, 2017. Tillerson is in Ukraine to reaffirm American support as the country struggles with a Russia-backed insurgency in the east and attempts to crack down on corruption. Efrem Lukatsky AP Photo
Nation & World

July 10, 2017 2:49 AM

Tillerson calls on Russia to reduce tensions in Ukraine

By MATTHEW LEE AP Diplomatic Writer
KIEV, Ukraine

America's top diplomat says U.S. and E.U. sanctions against Russia will remain in place until Moscow reverses course in Ukraine.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson tells Moscow that it must take the first steps to reduce tensions in the region.

Tillerson made the remarks Sunday in Kiev, Ukraine, during a joint news conference with Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.

Tillerson says Russia should use its influence with separatists in Ukraine's east to fully restore an oft-violated truce, and end harassment and attacks on international monitors. He also wants to see heavy weaponry pulled back to lines agreed upon under a 2-year-old accord known as the Minsk Agreement.

Poroshenko has long complained about Russian interference and has watched nervously as the Trump administration has sought to improve ties with Moscow

