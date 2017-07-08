Nation & World

July 08, 2017 3:07 PM

Boy who slipped while playing in water is swept into pipe

The Associated Press
BRANFORD, Conn.

Authorities say a 10-year-old boy slipped while playing in a culvert with his two brothers and was swept into a pipe leading to a Connecticut river. His body was found hours later.

Captain Geoff Morgan of the Branford Police Department says the boys were playing near the culvert at about 1 p.m. Friday when the child lost his footing, fell from an embankment and was swept into the 4-foot-wide (1.2-meter-wide) pipe.

Morgan says police used divers, sonar and a drone to search from the point where the boy went missing down to Branford Harbor on Long Island Sound.

Morgan says the body was found three hours later about 500 feet (152 meters) from where he disappeared.

