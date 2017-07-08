In this photo provided by the Nassau County
In this photo provided by the Nassau County N.Y.) Police Department, Thomas Giglio is shown after his arrest on Saturday, July 8, 2017. Giglio was arrested on his wedding night at his Massapequa, N.Y., home after entertaining guest with professional-level pyrotechnics in the backyard. Giglio, 39, told police that he was setting them off to celebrate his wedding.
July 08, 2017 4:48 PM

Groom arrested over New York backyard wedding fireworks

The Associated Press
MASSAPEQUA, N.Y.

Guests watching a fireworks display after a New York wedding were cheering the bride, groom and booms when police arrived. The groom ended up under arrest.

Nassau County police say they were called to a Massapequa (mass-ah-PEEK'-wah) home early Saturday and found a big party with professional-level pyrotechnics in the backyard.

Police say 39-year-old Thomas Giglio explained he was setting them off to celebrate his wedding.

He was arraigned Saturday on a fireworks possession charge. Bond was set at $5,000.

His lawyer's name isn't immediately available. No working phone number for him could immediately be found, and a message left at a possible phone number for a relative wasn't immediately returned.

