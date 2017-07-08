Jailed Venezuela opposition leader Lopez given house arrest

FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2013 file photo, Opposition leader Leopoldo Lopez speaks during a press conference in Caracas, Venezuela. Venezuela's Supreme Court says Lopez has been transferred to house arrest. The court says in a statement early Saturday, July 8, 2017, that Lopez was granted the "humanitarian measure" for health reasons. The 46-year-old Lopez has been behind bars at a military prison for more than three years. Ariana Cubillos, File AP Photo