Fiery rhetoric from California to feds over $18M fire debt

FILE - In this Aug. 25, 2013 file photo, firefighter A.J. Tevis watches the flames of the Rim Fire near Yosemite National Park, Calif. California's emergency services director says the federal government has failed to reimburse $18 million for fighting fires on federal lands in the state. Mark Ghilarducci said in a sharply worded letter to the U.S. Forest Service chief this week that the federal agency had ignored its financial responsibility and raised the possibility the state might stop responding to fires in national forests, Friday, July 7, 2017. Jae C. Hong, File AP Photo