Peru leader to consult doctors on Fujimori 'medical pardon'

FILE - In this April 23, 2014 file photo, jailed former Peruvian President Alberto Fujimori, photographed through a glass window, attends his trial at a police base on the outskirts of Lima, Peru. President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski said Friday, July 7, 2017, that a group of doctor's will help him determine whether to grant a medical pardon for the country's imprisoned former leader. Martin Mejia, File AP Photo