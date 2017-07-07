Nation & World

July 07, 2017 6:04 AM

Authorities: 14-year-old boy killed in 'accidental' shooting

The Associated Press
HARVEY, La.

Authorities in Louisiana say a 14-year-old was pronounced dead after he accidentally shot himself in the stomach.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Col. John Fortunato says a 16-year-old told detectives the victim was handling a gun when the weapon discharged and struck the younger boy in the stomach inside an apartment in Harvey. Authorities say the shooting Thursday evening has been classified as "accidental."

NOLA.com/The Times-Picayune reports the victim was taken to the hospital by a private vehicle and pronounced dead shortly after arrival.

No further information was immediately available.

