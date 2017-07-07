Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States returns to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their Women's Singles Match on day four at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Thursday, July 6, 2017.
Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States returns to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their Women's Singles Match on day four at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Thursday, July 6, 2017. Alastair Grant AP Photo
Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the United States returns to Romania's Sorana Cirstea during their Women's Singles Match on day four at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London Thursday, July 6, 2017. Alastair Grant AP Photo

Nation & World

July 07, 2017 4:40 AM

WTA: Mattek-Sands' right knee tested after Wimbledon injury

The Associated Press
LONDON

A WTA spokesman says No. 1-ranked doubles player Bethanie-Mattek Sands is having tests on her injured right knee a day after hurting it during a match at Wimbledon.

Alexander Prior says in an email on Friday that Mattek-Sands, a 32-year-old American, "is currently undergoing more scans this morning."

Mattek-Sands fell and clutched at her knee, then began sobbing and screaming for help, in the third set's opening game of her second-round singles match Thursday.

In doubles, Mattek-Sands and partner Lucie Safarova came to Wimbledon seeking a fourth consecutive Grand Slam title in women's doubles.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

What to do if you think you have a recalled product

What to do if you think you have a recalled product 1:30

What to do if you think you have a recalled product
'Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence' premieres July 9 0:31

'Amelia Earhart: The Lost Evidence' premieres July 9
North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise 3:29

North Korea fires long-range ICBM missile during military exercise

View More Video