Floods in Japan kill 6; search for 20 missing slowed by mud

Firefighters walk on the damaged road following the flooding caused by heavy rain in Asakura, Fukuoka prefecture, southwestern Japan, Friday, July 7, 2017. Heavy rain warnings were still in effect for some areas on the southern main island of Kyushu after Typhoon Nanmadol swept across Japan earlier this week, bringing disturbing rain clouds to follow. Heavy rain moved to northern Kyushu, threatening flooding there. Kyodo News via AP Ryosuke Ozawa