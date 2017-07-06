UK police: Others may be at large in Manchester attack

FILE - This is a Tuesday May 23, 2017 file photo of a couple as they embrace under a billboard in Manchester in England Tuesday May 23, 2017, the day after the suicide attack at an Ariana Grande concert that left more than 20 people dead . British police said Thursday July 6, 2017, that the man who bombed an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester wasn't part of a large network, but other people involved in the attack may still be at large. AP Photo