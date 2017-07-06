Nation & World

July 06, 2017 2:48 AM

Amnesty calls for release of activists held in Turkey

The Associated Press
ANKARA, Turkey

Amnesty International has called for the immediate release of a group of human rights activists who were detained by police while attending a training workshop on an island off Istanbul.

The seven activists, including Amnesty's Turkey director Idil Eser, and their two trainers were taken away by police late Wednesday from their hotel. The reason for their detention was not known.

Amnesty called their detention "a grotesque abuse of power (that) highlights the precarious situation facing human rights activists" in Turkey.

Turkey has launched a massive crackdown since last year's failed coup, arresting some 50,000 people and dismissing more than 100,000 from government jobs. The crackdown initially focused on people with suspected ties to the coup attempt, but has been extended to include other government opponents.

