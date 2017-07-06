Nation & World

July 06, 2017 1:17 AM

Watchdog blames Bangladesh agencies for many disappearances

The Associated Press
DHAKA, Bangladesh

A New York-based human rights group has blamed Bangladesh's security agencies for enforced disappearances and secret detentions of mostly opposition figures with documentation of 90 cases in 2016 alone.

Human Rights Watch said in a report published Thursday that hundreds of people have been detained and disappeared and even killed in some cases since 2013 by either the Rapid Action Battalion or the Detective Branch.

A spokesman for the battalion has denied it, saying the agency does not break law in case of detentions and was in no way involved in any disappearances.

The report came two days after a prominent Bangladeshi writer, columnist and government critic was abducted and later freed by unidentified people from near his home in Dhaka.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:35

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party
Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression 2:05

Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression

View More Video

Nation & World Videos