July 06, 2017 12:07 AM

Singapore PM's siblings say they hope to resolve family feud

The Associated Press
SINGAPORE

The siblings of Singapore's prime minister have launched another public attack on their brother over social media — but they say from now on, they're keeping the spat private.

The family's unusually public feud has riveted Singapore, an orderly island nation where such political spectacles are virtually unheard of.

The siblings' dispute centers on claims of bullying, nepotism and the legacy of their father, Singapore's founder Lee Kuan Yew.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong's brother and sister released on Facebook a full summary of e-mails, documents and posts that they had made on social media since the dispute burst into the open on June 14.

But they say that from now on, they hope to resolve the matter in private.

