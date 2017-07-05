This June 30, 2017, remote camera image released by the U.S. Forest Service shows a female gray wolf and her mate with a pup born this year in the wilds of Lassen National Forest in Northern California. California wildlife officials said Wednesday, July 5, the female gray wolf and her mate have produced this one and at least two other pups this year in the wilds of Lassen County.
This June 30, 2017, remote camera image released by the U.S. Forest Service shows a female gray wolf and her mate with a pup born this year in the wilds of Lassen National Forest in Northern California. California wildlife officials said Wednesday, July 5, the female gray wolf and her mate have produced this one and at least two other pups this year in the wilds of Lassen County. U.S. Forest Service via AP)

July 05, 2017 10:38 PM

2nd pack of gray wolves spotted in Northern California

California wildlife officials say a female gray wolf and her mate have produced at least three pups this year in the wilds of Lassen County.

They are the second pack of wolves spotted in Northern California since 2015.

The Department of Fish and Wildlife said Wednesday the pups were born this spring in Lassen National Forest to a female wolf of unknown origins.

The male wolf is a descendant of OR7, a male wolf that carries a tracking device and was made famous after several trips into California from Oregon.

State biologists captured the 75-pound female gray wolf on June 30 and fitted it with a tracking collar. An examination revealed she had recently given birth to pups.

The following day biologists found that a trail camera had photographed three gray pups playing in front of it.

