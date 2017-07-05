Group finds Asia's performing elephants are treated harshly

This undated photo released by World Animal Protection, shows an elephant used for entertainment at a venue in Thailand. An animal protection group says it wants tourists to know, that elephant on which you took a ride during your vacation in Thailand is probably a miserable victim of abuse. London-based World Animal Protection in a report released Thursday, July 6, 2017 says its survey of almost 3,000 elephants employed in entertainment venues in Thailand, Laos, Cambodia, Nepal, Sri Lanka and India found that three out of four are living in poor and unacceptable conditions. World Animal Protection via AP)