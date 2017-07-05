This undated photo provided by the Animal Gardens Petting Zoo in Delavan, Wis., shows a Siberian Lynx named Mowgli, one of two 7-week-old lynx that have gone missing from the facility. Animal Gardens caretaker Danette Vincenti says the staff at the zoo last saw the lynx about 5 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2017. Vincenti believes the top of the cats' cage was sliced open to make it look like they escaped. She says it's likely someone stole them and is trying to sell them on the black market.
This undated photo provided by the Animal Gardens Petting Zoo in Delavan, Wis., shows a Siberian Lynx named Mowgli, one of two 7-week-old lynx that have gone missing from the facility. Animal Gardens caretaker Danette Vincenti says the staff at the zoo last saw the lynx about 5 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2017. Vincenti believes the top of the cats' cage was sliced open to make it look like they escaped. She says it's likely someone stole them and is trying to sell them on the black market. Animal Gardens Petting Zoo via AP Danette Vincenti
This undated photo provided by the Animal Gardens Petting Zoo in Delavan, Wis., shows a Siberian Lynx named Mowgli, one of two 7-week-old lynx that have gone missing from the facility. Animal Gardens caretaker Danette Vincenti says the staff at the zoo last saw the lynx about 5 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2017. Vincenti believes the top of the cats' cage was sliced open to make it look like they escaped. She says it's likely someone stole them and is trying to sell them on the black market. Animal Gardens Petting Zoo via AP Danette Vincenti

Nation & World

July 05, 2017 11:42 PM

Police: Missing lynx returned to Wisconsin petting zoo

The Associated Press
DELAVAN, Wis.

Authorities in Wisconsin say two 7-week-old Siberian lynx that were missing from a petting zoo have been returned.

Town of Delavan police Chief Raymond Clark said in a news release the cats were returned to Animal Gardens on Wednesday evening. He says the animals were hungry but in good health.

Staff at the facility last saw the lynx around 5 p.m. Monday.

Animal Gardens caretaker Danette Vincenti earlier told WITI-TV (http://bit.ly/2tetXSF ) she believes the top of the animals' cage was sliced open to make it look like they escaped. She said it's likely they were stolen.

Clark says the case is under investigation and police have identified suspects, but no one is in custody. Additional details were not immediately available.

Vincenti said she was concerned about the well-being of the lynx because they'd just started eating meat.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep 1:15

Bear breaks into house, opens fridge as homeowners are asleep
Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party 1:35

Asheville Police officers join in slip-and-slide party
Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression 2:05

Radio Producer finds relief from 20 years of depression

View More Video

Nation & World Videos