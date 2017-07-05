Police: Missing lynx returned to Wisconsin petting zoo

This undated photo provided by the Animal Gardens Petting Zoo in Delavan, Wis., shows a Siberian Lynx named Mowgli, one of two 7-week-old lynx that have gone missing from the facility. Animal Gardens caretaker Danette Vincenti says the staff at the zoo last saw the lynx about 5 p.m. Monday, July 3, 2017. Vincenti believes the top of the cats' cage was sliced open to make it look like they escaped. She says it's likely someone stole them and is trying to sell them on the black market. Animal Gardens Petting Zoo via AP Danette Vincenti