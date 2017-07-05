In this image taken from video, passengers stand on the tarmac after being evacuated at Manchester Airport, England, Wednesday July 5, 2017. Manchester Airport says a terminal has been evacuated while authorities investigate a suspicious bag.
In this image taken from video, passengers stand on the tarmac after being evacuated at Manchester Airport, England, Wednesday July 5, 2017. Manchester Airport says a terminal has been evacuated while authorities investigate a suspicious bag.
Nation & World

July 05, 2017 5:01 AM

Manchester Airport terminal evacuated over suspect bag

The Associated Press
LONDON

One of three terminals at Britain's Manchester Airport was evacuated Wednesday while authorities investigated a suspicious bag.

The airport said it was conducting a "precautionary evacuation" of Terminal 3 "due to a potential issue with a bag."

Photos and video footage showed hundreds of people milling around outside the terminal.

Greater Manchester Police force said a bomb-disposal team was being sent to the scene.

The two other terminals at the northwest England airport remained open, and airplanes continued to take off and land after the evacuation.

The airport advised passengers due to fly from Terminal 3 to go to Terminal 1 instead.

