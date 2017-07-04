Nation & World

July 04, 2017 9:00 PM

Officer wounded in shootout released from hospital

The Associated Press
SAN ANTONIO

San Antonio police say an officer involved in a shootout with a suspect that left his partner dead has been released from the hospital.

The San Antonio Express-News (http://bit.ly/2so6NX8 ) reports Officer Julio Cavazos was released Tuesday, five days after he was shot while investigating a reported vehicle break-in. His partner, Officer Miguel Moreno, was killed and the gunman died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Police spokesman Sgt. Jesse Salame says Cavazos and his family thank everyone for their "support during this difficult time." Police officials previously said that Cavazos faces a long recovery.

Authorities also announced Tuesday that the funeral service for Officer Moreno will take place Friday at Community Bible Church in San Antonio. A private burial will follow.

Moreno was a 9-year veteran of the department.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later 0:44

Missing teen found dead in vacant house four days later
Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated 1:51

Raleigh-designed water bottle pouch helps keep farmworkers hydrated
'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

View More Video

Nation & World Videos