Progress elusive in neighborhood rocked by police shooting

In this June 27, 2017 photo, Abdullah Muflahi walks outside his Triple S Food mart in front of a mural of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, La. Little has changed in this poverty-stricken neighborhood since Sterling was shot by police one year ago, a frustrating fact of life for residents and business owners who had hoped a national spotlight on their problems could erode racial tensions and improve police relations in Louisiana's capital. Gerald Herbert AP Photo