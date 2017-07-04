Nation & World

July 04, 2017 8:58 AM

Oklahoma woman accused of plotting to kill Israeli husband

The Associated Press
PONCA CITY, Okla.

An Oklahoma woman is accused of trying to hire someone via Craigslist to travel to Israel and kill her ex-husband with ricin.

Federal prosecutors charged 37-year-old Danielle Dana Layman with using interstate commerce facilities in the commission of murder-for-hire. Prosecutors say Layman posted on the classifieds website advertising a "10 day gig overseas."

An affidavit says a person who responded to the ad contacted the FBI after meeting with Layman in May. The affidavit says Layman used a PowerPoint presentation to detail the murder plot, which involved poisoning her ex-husband with ricin in his coffee. The affidavit says the ex-husband is a taxi driver in Tel Aviv.

Layman was arrested last week. A detention hearing is set for July 11. Her attorney didn't return a message seeking comment early Tuesday.

