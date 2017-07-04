Jordan soldier says he fired at US troops in fear of attack

FILE -- In this June 17, 2017 file photo, Brian McEnroe, the father of fallen U.S. Green Beret Kevin McEnroe, displays a memorial dog tag depicting his fallen son, in Amman, Jordan. First Sgt. Marik al-Tuwayha, the Jordanian soldier charged with killing three U.S. Army Green Berets including McEnroe, in November 2016, told a military court Tuesday, July 4, 2017, that he opened fire because he thought fellow Jordanian troops had come under attack. Al-Tuwayha said he felt no resentment toward Americans and that he had joked and chatted with the U.S. trainers before the incident. Sam McNeil AP Photo