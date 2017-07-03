Nation & World

July 03, 2017 8:53 PM

US: Family ties for travel ban based on immigration law

Attorneys for the U.S. government say the close family relationships allowed under the Trump administration's travel ban are based on definitions outlined by immigration law.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling allowed the administration to partially restore the travel ban last week.

People from six majority-Muslim countries who want news visas will have to prove a close family relationship or a relationship with an entity such as a business in the U.S.

Those relationships include a parent, spouse, son, daughter, son-in-law, daughter-in-law or sibling.

Hawaii filed an emergency motion asking a judge to clarify that the ban can't be enforced against other relationships such as grandparents, aunts and uncles.

A government filing Monday says the judge should deny Hawaii's request or wait until a clarification request can be made to the Supreme Court.

