FILE - In this March 26,2007 file photo, Mexican writer José Luis Cuevas in an interview with The Associate Press, at his home in Mexico City. It was announced on Monday, July 3 2017, that Cuevas has died in Mexico City. Marco Ugarte, FIle AP Photo

Nation & World

July 03, 2017 7:14 PM

Mexican painter Jose Luis Cuevas dies at 83

By KIMBERLY N. CHASE Associated Press
MEXICO CITY

Mexico's president says painter Jose Luis Cuevas has died. He was 83.

President Enrique Pena Nieto did not give a cause of death. Cuevas made his mark in the 1950s by breaking with the hyper-nationalist tradition of Mexican muralists of the 1930s and 40s.

Muralists of that time like Diego Rivera idealized the working class, peasants and Mexico's indigenous past.

But Cuevas was known for his twisted, distorted depictions of the human form, both in painting and sculpture.

Pena Nieto said in his Twitter account that Cuevas "will always be remembered as a synonym of universality, freedom, creation."

