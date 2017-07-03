Milwaukee Brewers' Manny Pina reacts after hitting a two-run scoring double during the second inning of a baseball game against the Baltimore Orioles Monday, July 3, 2017, in Milwaukee.
Nation & World

July 03, 2017 4:29 PM

Shaw starts rout, gets hurt as Brewers top Orioles 8-1

By JOE DiGIOVANNI Associated Press
MILWAUKEE

Travis Shaw started the rout with a go-ahead single in a four-run first inning, then left after he was hit on a hand by a pitch during the Milwaukee Brewers' 8-1 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday.

Backed by 7-0 lead in the second, Brent Suter (1-1) struck out eight over six innings, allowing an unearned run and four hits — all singles. The 27-year-old left hander made his second big league start, pitching in place of Chase Anderson, on the disabled list because of a left oblique strain.

Wade Miley (3-7) gave up seven runs, seven hits and two walks in 1 2/3 innings, raising his ERA to 5.20 from 4.54. He is 1-4 with an 11.69 ERA in his last six starts.

