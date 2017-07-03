Ice Age art, Bauhaus buildings highlight German UNESCO hopes

The June 27, 2017 photo shows a general view of the 'Hohle Fels' caves in Blaubeuren, Germany. Art dating to the Ice Age was found in the caves. Art dating to the Ice Age was found in the caves. wo sites with cultural treasures separated by more than 40,000 years - caves with art dating to the Ice Age, and buildings designed by a Bauhaus master less than 100 years ago - highlight submissions from Germany being considered as World Heritage Sites by the UN’s cultural agency, UNESCO. Matthias Schrader AP Photo