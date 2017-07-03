Nation & World

July 03, 2017 7:16 AM

UN chief: US may meet Paris climate goals despite exit

The Associated Press
LISBON, Portugal

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres says the United States may meet the Paris climate agreement's targets despite pulling out of the deal.

Guterres says Michael Bloomberg, a U.N. special envoy on climate change, is "convinced" the U.S. will reach the Paris goals. Guterres says that is because some U.S. states, cities and businesses are committed to green energy.

Guterres said in a speech Monday in Lisbon, Portugal that President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw from the global Paris agreement strengthened the deal by prompting other major countries to reaffirm their commitment to its ambitions. He named China, India and the members of the European Union as examples.

Trump announced last month that he was taking the U.S. out of the landmark global accord aimed at combatting global warming.

