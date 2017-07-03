Nation & World

July 03, 2017 4:29 AM

Alaska volcano briefly erupts, sends up ash cloud

The Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska

A 16-minute eruption by an Alaska volcano sent an ash cloud up to 36,000 feet (10,973 meters) in the Aleutian Islands.

The Alaska Volcano Observatory says Bogoslof (BOH-gohs-lawf) Volcano erupted near 1 p.m. Sunday.

The observatory says the cloud, which was moving east, was not expected to drop ash on Aleutian communities or the mainland.

Ash clouds above 20,000 feet (6,100 meters) can harm airliners flying between Asia and North America. The observatory raised the aviation alert code to "warning" level, the highest level.

Game McGimsey, a research geologist with the observatory, says the observatory will reassess the color codes early Monday.

Bogoslof has erupted periodically since mid-December.

The volcano is 850 miles (1,400 kilometers) southwest of Anchorage.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man' 2:56

'It's not an everyday thing that you get to know your trash man'
One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital 1:12

One dead, six wounded in shooting by former doctor at Bronx hospital
Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance 0:57

Stray dog in Turkey surprises orchestra during live performance

View More Video

Nation & World Videos